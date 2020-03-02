Martha Jahner, 93, Linton, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at St. Vincent's Care Center in Bismarck.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Monday at Myers Funeral Home, Linton.
Arrangements are held with Myers Funeral Home, Linton.
To plant a tree in memory of Martha Jahner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.