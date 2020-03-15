Marilyn Berger

Marilyn Berger

{{featured_button_text}}
Marilyn Berger

Marilyn Berger, 83, Bismarck, passed away on March 8, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St, Bismarck.

Burial will be held Saturday, March 21, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

To read Marilyn's full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.

To send flowers to the family of Marilyn Berger, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 21
Funeral Mass
Saturday, March 21, 2020
10:00AM
Cathedral of the Holy Spirit
519 Raymond Street
Bismarck, ND 58501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Mass begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News