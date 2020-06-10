Marie Weixel

Family will be receiving friends from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 12. Burial will be held 3 p.m. Friday at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.