Marie Albrecht

Marie P. Albrecht of Bismarck passed away on October 28, 2021, at the age of 86.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bismarck. A livestreaming of the service will be on the church website.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m., Monday, November 1, 2021, at Bismarck Funeral Home where sharing of memories will start at 6 p.m. with a rosary to follow.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery or donors' choice.

Go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to view Marie's full obituary