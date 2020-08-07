Margret Zirbel

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Margret “Margy” Zirbel, 67, of rural Chaseley, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, under the care of hospice at rural Chaseley. A private funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 at the Chaseley United Methodist Church, followed by burial at the Chaseley Cemetery. Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Home of Fessenden.