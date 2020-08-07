You have permission to edit this article.
Margret Zirbel

Margret “Margy” Zirbel, 67, of rural Chaseley, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, under the care of hospice at rural Chaseley. A private funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 at the Chaseley United Methodist Church, followed by burial at the Chaseley Cemetery. Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Home of Fessenden.

