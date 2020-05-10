Margaret Hibl

Funeral Mass for Margaret M. (Marge) Hibl, 92, of Dickinson is pending with the Stevenson Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Marge passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the St. Benedicts Health Care in Dickinson.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.
Service information
May 13
Visitation
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Stevenson Funeral Home - Dickinson
2067 1st Street West
DICKINSON, ND 58601
May 14
Service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
10:00AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
725 12th Street West
DICKINSON, ND 58601
