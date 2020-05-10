Margaret Hibl

Margaret Hibl

{{featured_button_text}}

Funeral Mass for Margaret M. (Marge) Hibl, 92, of Dickinson is pending with the Stevenson Funeral Home of Dickinson.

Marge passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the St. Benedicts Health Care in Dickinson.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

(Stevenson Funeral Home, 701-483-7900)

To send flowers to the family of Margaret "Marge" Hibl, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 13
Visitation
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Stevenson Funeral Home - Dickinson
2067 1st Street West
DICKINSON, ND 58601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 14
Service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
10:00AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
725 12th Street West
DICKINSON, ND 58601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News