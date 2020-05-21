Margaret Geigle, 100, Strasburg, entered the kingdom of Heaven Monday, May 18, 2020. The Lord said come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church of Strasburg, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. and rosary at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment will take place in the church cemetery.