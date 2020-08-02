Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Malonia Kelsch, 92, of Linton, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Linton Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. Burial will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery, Linton.