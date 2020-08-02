Malonia Kelsch, 92, of Linton, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Linton Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. Burial will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery, Linton.
Dahlstrom Funeral Home in Wishek entrusted with arrangements.
