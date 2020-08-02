You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Malonia Kelsch

Malonia Kelsch

{{featured_button_text}}

Malonia Kelsch, 92, of Linton, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Linton Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. Burial will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery, Linton.

Share memories and sign online guest book at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com. Dahlstrom Funeral Home in Wishek entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Malonia Kelsch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News