 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lyle Huwe

Lyle Huwe

{{featured_button_text}}

Lyle Huwe, 94, Bismarck, passed away on Sept. 17, 2020 at Missouri Slope, Bismarck. Further arrangements pending with Eastgate Funeral Service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News