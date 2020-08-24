Luella Fast

Luella V. Fast, 97, Garrison, passed away peacefully at the Garrison nursing facility on Aug. 20, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn. Private Family services will be held at the Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Turtle Lake Cemetery. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn)