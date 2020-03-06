Lois F. Goetz, 58, Richardton, died March 2, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius, Dickinson.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services for Lois will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Ladbury Funeral Service. Interment will take place at the Richardton Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ladbury Funeral Service with a prayer service at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Goetz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.