Lloyd Westerlind

Lloyd G. Westerlind, 92, Mercer, passed away under the care of his family and hospice on May 26, 2020 at his lifelong residence in Mercer.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, May 29 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Mercer. A graveside service will be held immediately following the visitation at the Mercer Hillside Cemetery.

Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Lloyd with his family. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Turtle Lake)

