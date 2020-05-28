Lloyd Westerlind

Lloyd Westerlind

{{featured_button_text}}

Lloyd G. Westerlind, 92, Mercer, passed away under the care of his family and hospice on May 26, 2020 at his lifelong residence in Mercer.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, May 29 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Mercer. A graveside service will be held immediately following the visitation at the Mercer Hillside Cemetery.

Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Lloyd with his family. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Turtle Lake)

To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Westerlind as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News