× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linda Lindsay, 72, passed away July 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Further arrangements are pending with Parkway Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Lindsay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.