Linda Baker, 70, Bismarck, passed away Jan. 13, 2021. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 at Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave, Bismarck.

Burial will take place at Community Cemetery, Center.

A video livestream of the service will be available for streaming at the funeral home's website, listed below.

To read the full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.