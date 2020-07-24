Lillian Miller

Lillian Viola Miller, 83, passed away, Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Sanford Medical Center, Bismarck.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday July 29, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 210 4th St S, Hague. Lillian's Nephew Father Paul Eberle will be officiating the service with Father Tom Clement. Myers Funeral Home of Linton will be streaming Lillian's service for any family and friends that can't attend at www.Myersfh.com under Lillian's obituary.
Burial will take place at the Hague Cemetery following.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, with the Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. at Myers Funeral Home, 203 Southeast 2nd Street, Linton.
