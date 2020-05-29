Leo Leingang

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leo P. Leingang, 87, Mandan, entered his heavenly life Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from home surrounded by his family.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Dennis Schafer as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Due to COVID 19, there will be no visitation and a family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Farm Rescue of North Dakota.

Please visit www.weigelfuneral.com to see Leo's full obituary, for memorial information, to share your memories of Leo, and to share condolence's with the family.