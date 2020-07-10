LaVerne Fettig

LaVerne Fettig, 77, Bismarck, passed away July 8, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary//vigil service will begin at 5 p.m.

Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

