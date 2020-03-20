Larry Mutzenberger

Aug. 7, 1954 – March. 18, 2020

Larry Mutzenberger, 65, Fargo, born and raised in Stanton, made his way into the next life on March 18, 2020. Cremation has taken place. A private burial will be at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hansonrunsvold.com.

Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo.

