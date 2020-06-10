Kirby Johnson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kirby L. Johnson, 70, Mandan, passed away June 8, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius, Bismarck, surrounded by his loving family.

A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, June 12, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Brandon Wolf as celebrant. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

A Celebration of Kirby's Life will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Mandan Eagles Club for all of Kirby's friends and family.

A livestream of the service will be available 2 p.m. Friday, June 12. Go to Spirit of Life's Facebook page to watch the livestream.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the American Heart Association.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, sign the guestbook and share memories with his family.