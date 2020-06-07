Keven Stockert

Keven Stockert, 53, passed away June 1, 2020.

Due to CDC regulations, a Mass of Christian burial for immediate and extended family only will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, at Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway Avenue, Bismarck.

A public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Further arrangements pending with Parkway Funeral Service.

