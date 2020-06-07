Keven Stockert, 53, passed away June 1, 2020.
Due to CDC regulations, a Mass of Christian burial for immediate and extended family only will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, at Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway Avenue, Bismarck.
A public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Further arrangements pending with Parkway Funeral Service.
To plant a tree in memory of Keven Stockert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.