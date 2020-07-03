× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth “Kenny” Rajewsky, 91, Bowman, passed away July 1, 2020, at the Southwest Healthcare Long Term Center, in Bowman.

Funeral Services for Kenny will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at the Bowman Lutheran Church. Pastor Mary Wiggins will officiate with burial to follow in the Bowman Cemetery.

Visitation for Kenny will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel.

Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services, Bowman

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Rajewsky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.