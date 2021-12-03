 Skip to main content
Kenneth Doll

Kenneth Doll, 82, Bismarck, passed away Nov. 30, 2021.

Family will greet visitors at Bismarck Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to share a memory of Ken and view the full obituary.

