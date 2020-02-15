You have free articles remaining.
Keith Jay Paterson, 61, Summerset, S.D., formerly of Riverdale, died Feb. 12, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn and Underwood.
To send flowers to the family of Keith Paterson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Guaranteed delivery before Keith's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Guaranteed delivery before Keith's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 24
Graveside Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
9:00AM
9:00AM
North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery
1825 46th Street
Mandan, ND 58554
1825 46th Street
Mandan, ND 58554
Guaranteed delivery before Keith's Graveside Service begins.