Karen Schmidt

Karen E. Schmidt, 57, Bismarck, met her angels on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at the First Lutheran Church, 408 9th Street NW, Mandan. Public visitation will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Weigel Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Lemmon, S.D., on Tuesday at 11 a.m. MST.
Karen was a long-time employee of UBS/Vitalant.
