Karen Schmidt

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at the First Lutheran Church, 408 9th Street NW, Mandan. Public visitation will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Weigel Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Lemmon, S.D., on Tuesday at 11 a.m. MST.