Karen Schmidt

Karen Schmidt

{{featured_button_text}}
Karen Schmidt

Karen E. Schmidt, 57, Bismarck, met her angels on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at the First Lutheran Church, 408 9th Street NW, Mandan. Public visitation will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Weigel Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Lemmon, S.D., on Tuesday at 11 a.m. MST.

Karen was a long-time employee of UBS/Vitalant.

Please visit www.weigelfuneral.com to see the full obituary and to share your memories of Karen.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Schmidt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News