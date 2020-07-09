× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Justin McLean, 43, Bismarck, passed away June 30, 2020, in Arizona.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck, with Reverend Derek Harkins officiating. A Livestream of the Service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Tumbleweed Bar and Grill, Lincoln.

Justin McLean was born to Karen McLean and Clyde McLean March 12, 1977, in Bismarck.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Justin McLean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.