June Brown, 84, of Baldwin, passed away Oct. 20, 2021 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Bismarck Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home and continues one hour prior to the start of the service. Burial will be at the Baldwin Cemetery. For those not attending, the funeral service will be livestreamed on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com for the full obituary.