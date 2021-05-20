Judy Fuller, Bismarck, formerly of Mandan, died May 17, 2021, at a Bismarck care center.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 25 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. A private family burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, with a parish rosary/vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church Tuesday.

