Joyce Malling, 73, Bismarck, formerly of Max, died on March 9, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck. A rosary/prayer vigil will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Max. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Max. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)