Joseph Sheldon
Joseph Sheldon, 60, Bismarck, passed away Feb. 28, 2020 at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck

A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. Visitation will take place one hour prior on Wednesday.

Service information

Mar 4
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
11:00AM
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
