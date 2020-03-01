Joseph Sheldon, 60, Bismarck, passed away Feb. 28, 2020 at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. Visitation will take place one hour prior on Wednesday.
Service information
Mar 4
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
11:00AM
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
