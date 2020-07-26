Jonathon Kuipers

Jonathon “Jon” Kuipers of Lincoln, Neb., left us on July 14, 2020. From 2012 to 2016, Jonathon worked at Dan's Supermarket in Bismarck. A service will be held at St. Katherine's Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 with a burial to follow at St. Katherine's Catholic Cemetery in Braddock. Arrangements made by Dahlstrom's Funeral Home.

