John Clarys

John Clarys

{{featured_button_text}}

John C. Clarys, 62, Center, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home in Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Todd Kreitinger as celebrant. Burial will be at the McKenzie Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with his family.

To plant a tree in memory of John Clarys as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News