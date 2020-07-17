John Clarys

John C. Clarys, 62, Center, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home in Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Todd Kreitinger as celebrant. Burial will be at the McKenzie Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
