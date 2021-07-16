Joanne Morrell, Bismarck, joined her loved ones in heaven on July 13, 2021, in the peaceful surroundings and caring staff at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 19 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Bismarck with visitation beginning the hour before. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.