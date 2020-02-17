Jerry Murrey, 83, Regan, passed away Feb. 13, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 212 4th St N, Wilton.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Friday Feb. 21, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. A vigil/time of sharing will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the rosary.
Further arrangements are pending with Parkway Funeral Service.
To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Murrey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.