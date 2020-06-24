Jeffrey Jung

Jeffrey "Jeff" J. Jung, 72, Bowman, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Sanford Medical Center, in Bismarck.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the St. Charles Catholic Church. Fr. Paul Eberle will celebrate the Mass with burial to follow in North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, at 3 p.m. Monday.
There will be a rosary and vigil service for Jeff at 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home Chapel.
Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services of Bowman in charge of the arrangements.
