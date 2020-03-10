Jeanne Folmer

Jeanne (Kassian) Folmer, 51, Wilton, passed away March 8, 2020 at Sanford Hospital. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.

Further arrangements are pending with Parkway Funeral Service.

