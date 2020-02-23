Jeanette Butler, 83, of Bismarck, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck. Visitation will be 9 – 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Cayuga. Burial will be in the spring at the Cayuga Community Cemetery.