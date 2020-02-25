Jason Myers

Jason D. Myers, 45, Mandan, passed away Feb. 22, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center, Bismarck.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with Pastor Scott Sheets officiating. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at Weigel Funeral Home one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

