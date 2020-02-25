Jason D. Myers, 45, Mandan, passed away Feb. 22, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center, Bismarck.
You have free articles remaining.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with Pastor Scott Sheets officiating. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at Weigel Funeral Home one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with his family.
To send flowers to the family of Jason Myers, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 26
Visitation
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Buehler-Larson Funeral Home
1701 Sunset Drive
Mandan, ND 58554
1701 Sunset Drive
Mandan, ND 58554
Guaranteed delivery before Jason's Visitation begins.
Feb 26
Prayer Service
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Buehler-Larson Funeral Home
1701 Sunset Drive
Mandan, ND 58554
1701 Sunset Drive
Mandan, ND 58554
Guaranteed delivery before Jason's Prayer Service begins.
Feb 27
Celebration of Life
Thursday, February 27, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
Guaranteed delivery before Jason's Celebration of Life begins.