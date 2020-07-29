James Zachmeier

James Zachmeier

{{featured_button_text}}

James “Jess” Robert Zachmeier, 81, Mandan, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Joshua Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7 p.m.

If you prefer in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Caring Hands, LLC P.O. Box 115 Bismarck, ND 58502.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, sign the guestbook, and share memories with his family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News