James Zachmeier

James “Jess” Robert Zachmeier, 81, Mandan, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Joshua Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7 p.m.

If you prefer in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Caring Hands, LLC P.O. Box 115 Bismarck, ND 58502.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, sign the guestbook, and share memories with his family.