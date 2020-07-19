James “Jim” Schell, 82, of rural Turtle Lake, died July 15, 2020, at CHI Community Memorial Hospital, Turtle Lake. Graveside services for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, in the Underwood Cemetery, Underwood.
Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Jim with his family.
(Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Turtle Lake)
To plant a tree in memory of James Schell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
