James B. Olson, 84, Driscoll, passed away July 24, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the Driscoll Shelter, Driscoll. Burial will be held at the Sterling Cemetery, Sterling.