James Lund

James Matthew Lund, 45, Bismarck, formerly of Williston, passed away on March 6, 2020 after a lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Legacy United Methodist Church, 4600 Durango Drive, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Noonan.

To read James' full obituary, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.

