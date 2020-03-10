James Lund

James Matthew Lund, 45, Bismarck, formerly of Williston, passed away on March 6, 2020 after a lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Legacy United Methodist Church, 4600 Durango Drive, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.
Burial will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Noonan.
Service information
Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Mar 13
Prayer Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
7:00PM
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
Legacy United Methodist Church
4600 Durango Drive
Bismarck, ND 58503
