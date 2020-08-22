James Lakoduk

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Born Oct. 3, 1948, James “Jim” Lakoduk died at his home in Fargo, Aug. 18, 2020. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug.26, at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo. A memorial service will also be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Butte.