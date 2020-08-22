 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Lakoduk

James Lakoduk

{{featured_button_text}}

Born Oct. 3, 1948, James “Jim” Lakoduk died at his home in Fargo, Aug. 18, 2020. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug.26, at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo. A memorial service will also be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Butte.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo.

To plant a tree in memory of James Lakoduk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News