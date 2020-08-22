Born Oct. 3, 1948, James “Jim” Lakoduk died at his home in Fargo, Aug. 18, 2020. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug.26, at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo. A memorial service will also be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Butte.
Arrangements are by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo.
To plant a tree in memory of James Lakoduk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.