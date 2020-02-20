James Funk

Funeral Services for James Funk, 73, Hebron, will be held 11 a.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 22, at the First Baptist Church, Hebron with Pastor David Skjoldal officiating.

Visitation for James will be from 10 to 11 a.m. CT Saturday at First Baptist Church, Hebron.

James passed away Feb. 18, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

(Stevenson Funeral Home, Glen Ullin)

