Jake Siirtola, 23, of Mandan, passed away Aug. 9, 2020. Services pending at Weigel Funeral Home – Mandan.
Service information
Aug 14
Visitation
Friday, August 14, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
Aug 15
Memorial Service
Saturday, August 15, 2020
10:30AM
Engage Church
4209 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND 58554
