You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jake Siirtola

Jake Siirtola

{{featured_button_text}}
Jake Siirtola

Jake Siirtola, 23, of Mandan, passed away Aug. 9, 2020. Services pending at Weigel Funeral Home – Mandan.

Please visit www.weigelfuneral.com to share memories of Jake and condolences to his family.

To send flowers to the family of Jake Siirtola, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 14
Visitation
Friday, August 14, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 15
Memorial Service
Saturday, August 15, 2020
10:30AM
Engage Church
4209 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND 58554
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News