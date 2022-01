Isabella Vetter

Isabella Vetter, 89, Bismarck, passed away Jan. 19, 2022. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24 at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will be held at 7 p.m.

