Iris Schneider, 91, New Salem, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Elm Crest Manor, New Salem. Private family funeral services will be held at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home in Mandan with burial to follow at Peace Cemetery in New Salem.
