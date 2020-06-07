Iris Schneider

Iris Schneider

{{featured_button_text}}

Iris Schneider, 91, New Salem, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Elm Crest Manor, New Salem. Private family funeral services will be held at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home in Mandan with burial to follow at Peace Cemetery in New Salem.

For full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.buehlerlarson.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Iris Schneider as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News