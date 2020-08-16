You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Irene Graeber Srb

Irene Graeber Srb

{{featured_button_text}}

Irene Frances (Olson) Graeber Srb, of Garrison, passed away Aug. 11, 2020, at the age of 99 at Garrison Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. CST Wednesday, Aug. 19, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Garrison. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. MST Thursday at the Regent Cemetery, Regent. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Srb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News