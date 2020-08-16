Irene Graeber Srb

Irene Frances (Olson) Graeber Srb, of Garrison, passed away Aug. 11, 2020, at the age of 99 at Garrison Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. CST Wednesday, Aug. 19, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Garrison. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. MST Thursday at the Regent Cemetery, Regent. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)