Memorial services for Hilda Gappert, 77, who passed away July 9, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Bismarck. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.