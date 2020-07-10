Hilda Gappert

Hilda Gappert

{{featured_button_text}}

Memorial services for Hilda Gappert, 77, who passed away July 9, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Bismarck. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

The service will be streamed to the Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page.

You may visit www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to leave the family a message.

To plant a tree in memory of Hilda Gappert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News