Henry Olson

Henry Olson

{{featured_button_text}}

Henry E. “Hank” Olson, 91, Bismarck, passed away March 27, 2020 at Miller Pointe - a Prospera Community, Mandan. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Private burial will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News