Henry Olson

Henry E. “Hank” Olson, 91, Bismarck, passed away March 27, 2020 at Miller Pointe - a Prospera Community, Mandan. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Private burial will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
