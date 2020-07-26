Harvey Van Erem

Harvey G. Van Erem, 98, Bismarck, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Alexius Hospital. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Bismarck. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck with a Vigil Prayer Service starting at 7 p.m. Further arrangements pending with Eastgate Funeral Service.

